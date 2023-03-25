WEBB CITY, Missouri– Early Saturday afternoon, the Webb City Cardinals hosted the Nevada Tigers.

The Cardinals would come away with the victory 4-1.

Missouri Southern commit, Kaylor Darnell was lights out on the mound as he went 5.0 IP, 3 hits, and only one ER. Darnell finished with 8 strikeouts in the win.

Drew Vonder Haar delivered a two-run double to left field in the third inning to give the Cardinals the 4-0 lead.

Webb City moved to 2-2 on the season. They will be back in action on Tuesday when they host John Hersey (Illinois) at 4:30 p.m. at Chuck Barnes Field in Webb City.

Nevada dropped to 2-1 on the season. They will also be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to face Frontenac.