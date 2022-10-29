Webb City was in an absolute battle with Helias Catholic today!

They went on to win the first set 25-11. The Lady Crusaders would bounce back and win the next two sets taking a 2-1 lead.

With their backs to the wall, the Lady Cardinals fought their way back and won Set four 25-16.

Then, in the final 5th set, it was all Webb City as they took the lead and never looked back! They won the final set 15 to 10.

They defeat the Lady Crusaders 3-2 to advance to the Class 4 State Semis! They will face Incarnate Word Academy next Thursday!