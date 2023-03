The Webb City Lady Cardinals would host Bolivar in Class 5 District 7 semifinals Saturday afternoon. The Lady Cards would earn the 55-34 victory to get to the district championship game.

Sami Mancini would turn in a double-double performance with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Mia Robbins put up 15 points.

Webb City now faces Carl Junction in the district title game Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m.