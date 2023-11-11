WEBB CITY, MO – Cardinals head coach Ryan McFarland was treated to quite the birthday gift on Friday night. The first-year head coach dominated in front of a strong home crowd to claim his first district championship.

Leaning on the rushing attack of Omari Jackson, the Cardinals featured a strong ground game that was hard to stop for the Carthage front. Jackson scored two touchdowns in the first half, and capitalized on good blocking to work his way into the end zone.

The Tigers were able to put up seven points, but Webb City’s offense proved to be too much, and the Cardinals would end up winning the district title 42-7.

Up next, Webb City will host Grain Valley in the state quarterfinal game.