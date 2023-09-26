WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Lady Cardinals hosted the Ozark Lady Tigers in a COC matchup Tuesday evening.

Despite some late scoring in the sixth, the Lady Cardinals suffered a 13-6 loss to the Lady Tigers. Webb City now drops to 17-8 on the season.

Throughout the majority of the match, the Lady Cardinals couldn’t get in any groove offensively until late in the game. Webb City tried to make one last push but Ozark’s lead was too much for them to overcome.

The Lady Cardinals will be on the road on Thursday, September 28th to face the Branson Pirates at 4:30 p.m.