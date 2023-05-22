Webb City and McDonald County met up in Neosho Monday evening for a highly anticipated Class 5 District 7 championship matchup.

After a scoreless game through five innings, Kaylor Darnell laid down a bunt in the top of the 6th inning that would score Drew Vonder Haar for the first run of the game.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the top of the 7th off a Shaun Hunt double and Gage Chapman score which ended up being the last run of the game as Webb City claimed the district title with a 2-0 win.

Kaylor Darnell pitched 6.2 innings giving up only two hits with eight strikeouts. Walker Sweet ended the game on the mound with a strikeout of his own earning him the save.

Webb City now moves on to the Class 5 quarterfinals where they will face Kearney Saturday at home.