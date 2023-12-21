WEBB CITY, Mo. — Only a couple of days before Christmas and a couple of teams in the Four States have one more game before the holiday. The Webb City Cardinals hosted the Seneca Indians Thursday night. The first matchup against each other in 11 years.

The Cardinals cruised past the Indians with a 30-point victory 88-58. Webb City improves to 5-2 on the season while Seneca falls to 4-4 on the year.

Four Cardinals scored in double figures. Barron Duda finished with a game-high 26 points and Eli Pace had 20 points along with eight assists. Holton Keith scored 16 points and Omari Jackson chipped in 12 points.

On the other side for Seneca, they had three Indians finished with double-digits. Morgan Vaughn posted a double-double with a team-high 19 points with 11 rebounds. Gayvn Hoover added 14 points and Zane Grotjohn chimed in with 13 points.

Webb City will be back in action as the Cardinals travel to Kansas City to compete in the 12 Courts of Christmas on December 28th against Central (St. Joseph).

Meanwhile, the Indian’s next contest will be when they play in the Neosho Holiday Classic Tournament from December 27th to December 29th. Seneca will face Benton at 2 p.m. in the opening round of the tournament at Neosho Junior High.