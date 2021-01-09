Webb City captures first Kaminsky Classic championship with 66-55 win over Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — On the final day of the 2021 Kaminsky Classic, Joplin and Webb City went head to head in the championship game on Saturday.

The Eagles were looking to win the tournament for the third time since 2001, while the Cardinals were seeking their first ever Kaminsky classic title.

Joplin was up 31-23 at the half, but Webb City came alive in second half, especially in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals ultimately came out with the win 66-55 to claim their first ever Kaminsky Classic championship.

“It’s big for our program,” said Webb City head boy’s basketball coach Jason Horn. “It’s been a long time since we’ve won a tournament during the regular season. I thought our kids showed a lot of composure. They were able to finish out the game even when shots weren’t falling for us. I’m really proud of their effort defensively and the way they rebounded the basketball. It was a really good team effort.”

Luke Brumit led the way for Webb City with 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. All Wright was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 19 points.

Both teams had players named to the all tournament team. Mekhi Garrard and Nickhai Howard from Webb City and All Wright and Always Wright from Joplin made the list.