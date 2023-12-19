WEBB CITY, MO — Webb City was at home tonight against Seneca where they picked up a win to close out 2023, 60-17.

Webb City had three girls score in double figures.

Malorie Stanley & Addi Burns both finished with 13 points while Abby Sargent scored 12.

Olivia Haase led Seneca with 8 points.

The Lady Cards improve to 3-7 on the year. Their next game will be in 2024 when they host Nevada (6-4) on January 2nd.

Seneca falls to 1-7 on the year. They will now start prepping for the Neosho Holiday Classic where they will face Whitehaven on December 27th at 11 a.m. at the Neosho Junior High