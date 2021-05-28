Webb City boys win Class 4 state track and field championship

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — The Webb City boys track and field team claimed the 2021 Class 4 State Track and Field championship on Friday.

The Cardinals edged out Kearney for the top spot with 64 points.

Notable performances include:

  • Mekhi Garrard – 1st place in the long jump, 2nd place in triple jump
  • Grayson Smith – 2nd place in the pole vault
  • Owen Weller, Joseph Dawson, Samuel Winesburg and Roman Borboa – 3rd place in 4×800 relay
  • Luke Brumit – 3rd place in high jump
  • Zetthew Meister – 4th place in discus
  • James Morgan – 3rd place in 110m hurdles
  • Luke Brumit, Pryce Mason, William Wolfe, James Morgan – 3rd place in 4×400 relay

