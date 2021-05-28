Webb City boys win Class 4 state track and field championship

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — The Webb City boys track and field team claimed the 2021 Class 4 State Track and Field championship on Friday.
The Cardinals edged out Kearney for the top spot with 64 points.
Notable performances include:
- Mekhi Garrard – 1st place in the long jump, 2nd place in triple jump
- Grayson Smith – 2nd place in the pole vault
- Owen Weller, Joseph Dawson, Samuel Winesburg and Roman Borboa – 3rd place in 4×800 relay
- Luke Brumit – 3rd place in high jump
- Zetthew Meister – 4th place in discus
- James Morgan – 3rd place in 110m hurdles
- Luke Brumit, Pryce Mason, William Wolfe, James Morgan – 3rd place in 4×400 relay