Webb City boys win Class 4 state track and field championship

Residents in and around Ft. Scott are once again honoring those who gave their lives in defense of our country.

They helped put flags in the ground at the Fort Scott National Historic Site. This was all part of the site's annual "Symbols of Sacrifice" ceremony. 7,000 flags honor fallen soldiers, representing all branches of the military. The ceremony started as a way to honor the lives lost during 9-11, but has expanded over the past decade.