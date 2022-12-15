Webb City are coming off a thriller win over Rogers-Heritage where the Cardinals won 56-54, Tuesday night. Now, Thursday night they faced the Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish.

The Cardinals came out swinging early in the game, but the Fighting Irish came in striking distance before halftime. The beginning of the third quarter, Webb City made some separation and kept pulling away to cruise to a 76-59 win.

The Cardinals improve to a 4-2 record on the season. Webb City will be at home this Saturday, December 17th in the 4 State Challenge to take on the Monett Cubs at 4:30 pm.