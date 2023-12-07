CARTHAGE, MO – Webb City crushed Nevada in their opening round of the Carthage basketball tournament on Thursday night.

Omari Jackson had an impressive night in picking up 17 points, along with sophomore Gabe Johnson. Nevada’s offense did pick up with Uche Mba drawing fouls, and finding a rhythm in mid-range shots, but it wasn’t enough to overcome in the 81-54 Webb City win.

Up next, Webb City will play Raymore-Peculiar at 7 p.m. Friday evening, while Nevada will participate in the Butler tournament starting December 11th.