The Webb City Cardinals went lost three games on the opening day of the 18th Annual Paige Neal and Christina Freeman Joplin High School Softball Invitational.

They bounced back today with two wins in the consolation bracket with wins over Monett 7-5 and Seneca 12-5.

As teams get ready for district, the Cardinals will face off against Carl Junction, September 6th at 4:30 pm.

Seneca hosts Joplin, September 7th at 4:30 pm.