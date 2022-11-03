It’s the second week of the high school football playoffs in Missouri and after having a bye last week. The Webb City Cardinals are ready to get back on the field Friday night.

The Cardinals finished the regular season 6-3 with their losses coming from Nixa, Joplin, and Carthage. Webb City faces a Republic Tigers team that also wen 6-3 in the regular season and is coming off a District first round win over Parkview.

The Cardinals have had to overcome adversity with some big injuries to their roster all year. As we all know though, once postseason hits everyone has a clean state. Heading into the playoffs the Cardinals are thrilled about having home field advantage and trying to make a run.

Head Coach John Roderique said, “Well you know we…you know had some lot adversities especially early middle part of the season. You know in terms of injuries and miss guys and things like that so right now we’re probably as healthy we’ve been. Certainly we’re not going to make any excuses now matter what but…we feel like we’re playing probably the best we’ve played all season so…you know that’s why as they say that’s why they play the game so we’ll find out Friday night.”

McQuade Eilenstein said, “Oh it’s big like having our being home field advantage…I think it’s big because our fans are just our student section our fans the atmostphere is just great here we love it I get goosebumps everytime I walk down the hill.”

Lucas Ott said, “Oh it’s a huge advantage it’s great to have…just you definitely feel like you’re in a better place to play and you feel more at home you don’t have to worry about anything about being on the road going to the opposing locker room anything like that. It’s definitely a lot easier to play at home in the postseason.”