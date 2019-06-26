Webb City Announces 2019 Football Schedule

Per webbcityfootball.com, the Cardinals’ 2019 football schedule is official.

After hosting Branson for week three, the Cardinals will be on the road the following two weeks at Neosho on September 20th then at Carthage on September 27th.

Webb City will kick off the 2019 season at Carl Junction on August 30th, then host Joplin for another Central Ozark Conference heavy weight battle on September 6th.

Webb is one of three teams from the COC that reached the final four last season and will face the other two, Joplin and Carthage within the first five weeks of the season.

Webb City has won 11 state championships in football under head coach John Roderique, including six since 2010.

See the full schedule below: