Webb City advances to the Class 4 state semifinals after 7-3 win over Bolivar

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team faced off against Bolivar on Thursday in the Class 4 state quarterfinals.

The Cardinals got the win over the Liberators 7-3.

Senior pitcher Haidyn Berry made some major contributions on the mound and in the batter’s box in tonight’s win.

“I know my teammates are gonna have my back the whole entire way,” said Berry. “I just gotta trust my stuff. I’ve been pitching since I was eight, so I gotta trust it now and know it’s gonna work.”

Even when Bolivar threatened a comeback late in the game, Berry and the defense maintained control.

“This group is amazing and you know, they’ve got Haidyn in the circle,” said head coach Shauna Friend. “She is a great leader and she helps with that a lot. They just need to play with confidence and stay calm, and they did that.”

Webb City will face Platte County on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2:00 p.m.