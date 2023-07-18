WEBB CITY, Mo– It’s State Championship week for a lot of our Little League team including the Webb City 9u Baseball Team who are gearing up to travel to Columbia for their state tournament.

The team looks to bring that state title back to Webb City after competing this weekend.

Their first game will be Thursday, July 20th at 7:30 p.m. in Columbia, Missouri.

Webb City hopes their momentum from winning the District Championship will carry over to the state tournament and give them the motivation they need to bring back the hardware.

We spoke with Head Coach Brian Blackford who explained what it’s been like coaching this team and that they need to do to have success this weekend.

Coach Blackford said, “Honestly, we’re going to hit the ball and when we hit the ball, we’re going to be really, really tough to beat. We throw strikes. I like our chances. It’s something new every day. They’re a ton of fun. They keep us young and energized and engaged. Tons of fun. Tons of fun”.

We also caught up with players Cason Blackford and Grady Ebbs who talked about how excited they are to go play in this weekend’s tournament, and how they’re coaches prepared them for the tourney.

Blackford said, “Good, very good. They’ve been playing games with us while also having fun. And we’re also learning new stuff. Good. Especially when we’re not playing at our home field or a long way away”.

Ebbs said, “Yeah, it felt pretty good playing with these guys. It’s been pretty fun experience and I hope we can bring home state home this year. We’ve played quite a few games and we’ve been having fun while also learning a ton of things, so it’s been helping us a lot”.