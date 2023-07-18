WEBB CITY, Mo– Parker Brashears, a Webb City 8th grader is getting a chance to represent Missouri down in Dallas, Texas and play in the USSSA All State National Championship 13u Open!

Last week, Parker tried out for the USSSA All State 13u Team Missouri at Ballparks National up in Macks Creek, Missouri.

After performing well, he was chosen to play on the team and give an opportunity to represent his state and play for Team Missouri.

The USSSA stands for the United States Specialty Sports Association.

He will travel down to Dallas and play at the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The tournament will take place from July 21-27.

We want to congratulate Parker on his achievement of being able to play at this high of a level on a big stage and we wish him the best of luck down in Dallas!