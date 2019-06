Webb City’s 16U put together a five-run rally in the second inning and never looked back en route to a 10-2 win over Joplin.

The Cardinals finished pool play with a 4-0 record, winning all four games in a run rule, finishing with a run differential of +42.

The Cardinals (4-0) will open up bracket play on Sunday against KC Elite Gold (2-1) at 11:15 AM at Joplin High School. Winner advances to the Black Bracket Championship game.