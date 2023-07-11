WEBB CITY, Mo– As we get into the deeper part of the summer, local Little League teams are starting to compete in the State Tournaments.

Multiple Webb City Little League Softball Teams are prepping for state including the 14u squad.

The team is prepping for their state tournament which will be this weekend in Marshall, Missouri.

This team is made up of All-Star Softball players from different Little League teams. Webb City will play its first game Saturday, July 15th, at 1:00 and if they win, they will play for the state championship on Sunday, July 16th.

We caught up with Jazmyne Blaney and Kyndall Dickinson to ask how it feels to play at state and what they’re looking forward too the most.

Head Coach Jason Dickinson also spoke on their preparation and being able to coach this talented group of girls.

Jazmyne Blaney said, “Feels really good to just know that I’m in a position to just like, be good enough to be playing with them and that we’re going to state. I’m looking forward to coming out with a win, and if we don’t, I’ll be really mad”.

Kyndall Dickinson said, “Mostly playing with my teammates. We’ve come from a lot. We played on separate teams for a while, but whenever we came together we became great friends. Probably for winning.”

Head Coach Jason Dickinson said, “Focus on the techniques and the basics.? We’re excited for this opportunity to represent our community of Webb City and we hope we can go and perform well and have a good time and of course bring home a state championship for 14u girls. Every one of them is a little bit different. They’re all fun in their own way. Fierce competitors, and at the end of the day, they really want to have fun and they want to go and compete”.