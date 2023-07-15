WEBB CITY, Mo– The Webb City 10u Softball team is one of the Little League teams that is going to get a shot at the state tournament.

After defeating Joplin to win the district title, they will travel next weekend to compete in the state tourney.

The tournament will take place in Columbia, Missouri and start on Thursday, July 20th.

These girls are hoping to bring another state title back to Webb City.

We caught up with Head Coach Stephanie Taylor and players Alivia Coleman and Addyson Taylor who talked about the best part of playing on this team and what they’re looking forward to the most at state.

Coach Taylor said, “I hope for one, they have fun, they succeed and they just win a state championship. We have, I think, six girls returning from the 10u last years to defend that title”.

Alivia Coleman said, “Working together, communicating with each other and having fun. To be with my team and to have fun and win”.

Addyson Taylor said, “Our friendship and how hard we’ve played and stuff together. To win first. Get a ring. Go Webb City”.