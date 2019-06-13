WEB EXCLUSIVE: Joplin's Blake Tash 1-on-1 Interview

JOPLIN, MO - Joplin's recent success on the gridiron has come on the back of their stellar 2020 class. An Ozark conference title in 2017 then a final four appearance in 2018 is building up for another fall filled with memories for the Eagles.

Joplin senior, Blake Tash, recaps the Eagles first season in the Central Ozark Conference, what it's like to have one of Missouri's best athletes as his go-to target, and some of his favorite things off the field as well with George Balekji.