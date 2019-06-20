WEB EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Pitt State’s Grant Lozoya after signing professional contract

Official today, Pittsburg State’s Grant Lozoya has signed a contract to play professional basketball with C.B. L’Hospitalet in Barcelona, Spain.

Lozoya earned third team All-MIAA honors his senior year after averaging 22.4 points per game while also leading the Gorillas in rebounding and assists.

It’s very gratifying but to an extent. In sports, you can’t ever be satisfied. Grant Lozoya

Lozoya looks forward to the challenge of playing against the next level of competition, “I get to see what I’m capable of … going out there, keep working on my game … but you know I just want to go out there and have fun, enjoy my experience, just become a better person all around and just work on myself.”