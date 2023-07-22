WYANDOTTE, Ok– The NFL Alumni Association do a lot of great work when it comes to putting on youth camps and down in Wyandotte, little kids and athletes had a chance to learn some football skills from some former NFL players.

Wyandotte’s Youth Football program put on their “Unleash the Beast Football Camp” which was hosted by former NFL players.

The players in attendance for the camp included; Former Miami Dolphins Linebacker Roosevelt Collins, former New York Giants Wide Receiver Byron Williams, NFL alumni President and former Dolphins Defensive Back Liffort Hobley and former Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive End Xavier Warren.

There were over 120 kids in attendance for the camp. They went through different technique and skill work, while also having some fun.

They took the kids through different stations where former NFL players were teaching and coaching up different kids.

We caught up with former NFL players; Byron Williams, Roosevelt Collins, and Xavier Warren.

Wyandotte Youth Football Vice-President Jen McCloud also shared her thoughts on the former players giving up their time to give back to the community to put on the camp.

Williams said, “I think over 120. But you know we excited. We have first graders through the sixth graders and good job that, she put all this together for us and you know we just happy to be here. We all about giving back”.

Collins said, “Met Coach Jen, she said she had a vision to come down here and do a football camp, so we brought some NFL football players down here. We’re doing a great job. These kids are outstanding. Just make sure we got to keep them cool and cool today”.

McCloud said, “It’s been awesome. We appreciate these guys so much coming out here and do this. This is a rare opportunity for our area. So to be able to have these guys come out and give these kids you know, a different outlook and perspective and what work and heart is all about and football is all about. It’s amazing. We really appreciate them”.

Warren said, “This the whole camp is great, the outpouring from the community has been real wonderful, they’ve been welcoming and friendly to us and to see this group of students, outstanding. We love it.”.

We also caught up with the Chief of Wyandotte Nation, Billy Friend and Wyandotte Head Football Doug Buckmaster as well as Hobley to get their thoughts on how great it is to host this camp in the Wyandotte community!

Chief Friend said, “It’s really exciting, to come out here on a Saturday and see a field full kids playing football and seeing some NFL football players out there with them. You know, this doesn’t happen every day in Wyandotte, Oklahoma. And the Wyandotte Nation, we’re just glad that we can play a small part in that”.

Hobley said, “Oh, man. Every chance I get in the “Caring for Kids”, part of the NFL alumni initiative is this right here where we come out, Football camps. It could be any age. It could be girls. It could be boys. We’re basically giving an opportunity to kids to work together and learn how sports and interacting in a community and a responsibility behind it.”

Coach Buckmaster said, “Tremendous turn out here at Wyandotte. Hats off to our youth football leadership and and them arranging some former NFL football players who travel the area and the four states and so forth. You know do a few football camps”.