Fall sports are starting up in Oklahoma and several high school football teams are getting underway for the 2022 season Friday. The Miami Wardogs are one of those squads preparing for their first game this week.

Last season, the Wardogs would finish 3-7 overall and 1-6 in district play. Of course this year they hope to turn it around and improve this fall under Head Coach Zach Gardner.

The team has a lot of experienced players returning and great senior leadership heading up the Wardogs.

They have their eyes on making the playoffs this year, but of course they want to take it game by game beginning with Dewey this week. Miami is excited to see what this squad can do once they take the field on Friday.

Head Football Coach Zach Gardner said, “It’s been good. I mean, we’ve got a lot of experience returning and kids are excited and coming off a pretty scrimmage on Friday of last week. And we’re excited to get some stuff going on this week.”

Senior Karson Jinks said, “Our expectations I mean, we definitely want to make playoffs this year and like you said we have including myself with two other running backs. We’re pretty good, pretty good runners. I say so. I mean, I think I think we’re gonna do pretty good. And this, we’re gonna be running it down defense’s throats and everything so.”

Senior Julio Valenzuela said, “Nah this year, our whole team’s mentality is all different. We’re done losing, we’re trying, we’re trying to go to the playoffs you know what I mean. And that’s really it. Our mentality is just different. We’re just straight dogs this year.”