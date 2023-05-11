JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern softball opened Central Region Tournament play against Minnesota Duluth Thursday afternoon.

The Lions took the 3-2 victory in walk-off fashion after an error by Duluth in the bottom of the seventh.

Adrianna Young put the ball in play that caused an error and Sidnie Hurst scored the winning run. MSSU’s other two runs were scored by Grace Parrott on a Duluth throwing error in the bottom of the third and an Emily Perry solo home run in the bottom of the fourth.

The Lions will now face Southern Arkansas in the region semifinals tomorrow after the Muleriders defeated Rogers State 5-0. The game will be back at Pat Lipira Softball Complex at 2:30 p.m.