Volleyball runs in the family for MSSU’s Sophie and Kalie Mader

JOPLIN, MO. — If you look at the Missouri Southern volleyball roster, you’ll notice that head coach Kalie Mader and junior setter Sophie Mader both share the same last name. That’s because they’re sisters.

But, balancing the sibling and player/coach dynamic isn’t anything new for the Maders.

If anything, it’s become a normal part of their relationship.

“I really don’t think it’s been an adjustment for us or for our family,” said Kalie. “I just think it’s shocking for other people, you know?”

On the court, Sophie and Kalie are just player and coach. It’s been this way for quite a long time.

When Sophie transferred from Fort Scott to Missouri Southern, it was business as usual for them.

“She’s been my coach ever since I can remember,” said Sophie. “So, it’s normal.”

In fact volleyball pretty much runs in their family. Sophie is the youngest of the three Mader sisters and Kalie is the oldest, all of which played volleyball. Kalie’s actually been able to coach both of her younger sisters on the college level.

“She’s very laid back,” said Sophie. “But, also at the same time, she’s gonna tell you what she wants and is gonna expect the best from you.”

Being the oldest, it’s safe to say it came pretty natural for Kalie.

“I laugh because my sisters would say I’m bossy,” said Kalie. “So, I probably being the oldest have been bossing people around for a very very long time.”

While the experience is pretty normal for Sophie, Kalie and their family, it doesn’t take away from how special it is.

“I only know one other person in collegiate athletics that had the opportunity to coach their sibling and talking to her before I took on this experience, she reminded me over and over and over this is a special time for you,” said Kalie. “It’s a special time for your family and special time for your program and for you to be able to share your passion with someone who shares your blood is a gift.”