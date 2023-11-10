PARSONS, KS – Topeka-Hayden proved to be a tough challenge for the Vikings on Friday night.

Down early, Vikings quarterback Tra Mack engineered a key drive capped off with a touchdown to Cade Brown to tie the score at seven.

Topeka-Hayden would put up two more scores, but Mack and Vikings worked their way back to the red zone where they would tighten the score to 21-13.

Despite their strength in the first half, Parsons would surrender 64 points on defense to Topeka-Hayden, and would drop the game 64-19.

Parsons finishes their year with a 9-2 record.