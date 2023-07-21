PITTSBURG, Ks– The Pitt State Women’s Basketball team is preparing for a special trip coming up in just over a week.

They will get the opportunity to go to Spain and compete in a few games.

Pitt State has been hitting the court to prep for a 10-day foreign tour in Spain. They will play two games and spend four days in Madrid before traveling to Barcelona for another four days and playing one more game.

During this time, Pitt State is allowed 14 days and 10 practices before they leave the country.

The team will depart from Kansas City on July 31st and return to Pittsburg on August 10th.

One of Pitt state’s own will also be returning home to play in front of friends and family. Alba Lozano Davila who is from Leganes, Spain.

We caught up with Lozano as well as Head Coach Amanda Davied and Senior Jenna Shipley who all expressed how excited they are for the upcoming adventure.