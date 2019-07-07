US Women’s National Team wins 2019 World Cup

The United States Women’s National Team are World Cup Champions for the fourth time in the tournaments history.
With a 2-0 win over Netherlands on Sunday, the US also became just the second repeat Champion in history, as the US defeated Japan 5-2 in the 2015 championship.
After a scoreless first half, the US finally got on the board thanks to a Megan Rapinoe penatly kick. After Alex Morgan was fouled in the box, VAR rewarded the US with a PK. Then Captain America stepped in, already two-for-two on penalty kicks for the tournament, and stayed perfect with her third PK goal. Rapinoe also became the oldest player to score a goal in the World Cup final at the age of 34.
Eight minutes later, 24-year-old Rose Lavelle gave the US some breathing room with a strike to make it a 2-0 lead.
The US celebrated in newly adorned Nike jerseys with “Champions” across their back and a fourth star above their heart, signifying their fourth World Cup championship in just the eighth installment of the tournament.
Four titles in eight tournaments. That’s not dominance, that’s ownership.