US Women’s National Team wins 2019 World Cup

The United States players hold the trophy celebrating at the end of the Women’s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The US defeated the Netherlands 2-0. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The United States Women’s National Team are World Cup Champions for the fourth time in the tournaments history.

With a 2-0 win over Netherlands on Sunday, the US also became just the second repeat Champion in history, as the US defeated Japan 5-2 in the 2015 championship.

After a scoreless first half, the US finally got on the board thanks to a Megan Rapinoe penatly kick. After Alex Morgan was fouled in the box, VAR rewarded the US with a PK. Then Captain America stepped in, already two-for-two on penalty kicks for the tournament, and stayed perfect with her third PK goal. Rapinoe also became the oldest player to score a goal in the World Cup final at the age of 34.

Eight minutes later, 24-year-old Rose Lavelle gave the US some breathing room with a strike to make it a 2-0 lead.

The US celebrated in newly adorned Nike jerseys with “Champions” across their back and a fourth star above their heart, signifying their fourth World Cup championship in just the eighth installment of the tournament.

Four titles in eight tournaments. That’s not dominance, that’s ownership.