LIBERAL, MO and CHEROKEE, KS – The Tony Dubray and Southeast Lancer Classic basketball tournament games were postponed Monday afternoon.

The Tony Dubray basketball tournament, which takes place at Liberal High School annually, moved Monday’s basketball games to Tuesday, January 16th. The girl’s basketball games will now begin on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in both the FEMA and main gyms at Liberal High School.

Liberal will face Arma at 4 p.m. in the main gym, Thomas Jefferson will face Galena at 4 p.m. in the FEMA gym, Colgan will face Bronaugh at 6:30 p.m. in the main gym, and Pierce City will face Sheldon at 6:30 p.m. in the FEMA gym per the updated tournament bracket from Liberal High School.

The Southeast Lancer Classic tournament, which takes place at Southeast High School in Cherokee, Kansas moved Monday’s tournament games to Wednesday. Southeast High School announced start times will remain the same, and Tuesdays games will go on as scheduled.