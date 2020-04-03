Unfinished race: Pitt State’s track season ends before reaching the finish line

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Days removed from racing for a national title in Birmingham, Ala., Pitt State’s track and field team saw its season come to a close due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This isn’t going to stop us,” Pitt State junior Haven Lander said. “We’re just going to come back stronger next year and show that we deserve to be here and we deserve to keep winning like we have been.”

What makes a picture special is that it captures moments. It captures the emotions behind every story. It’s often hard to find the words sometimes because when you’re in the moment you never once think this could be it.

“I feel like I’m being forced to learn who I am outside of being a student, outside of being an athlete,” Pitt State junior Rhema Taylor. “Outside of just everything that is going to be my life and who I am to my core outside of those things.”

It wasn’t the end to a race that anyone wanted. But for Pitt State, its last event of the season, and for its seniors, occurred at home at the indoor conference championships. The women’s side claimed first place with the men taking second.

“I could not have asked for a better couple of races just being surrounded by family and friends and the place where I practiced every day,” Pitt State senior Piper Misse said. “I am forever grateful for four absolutely incredible years at Pitt State.”

Remember that thing about pictures. They can take a moment and make it last a lifetime. That, and an MIAA title are two things that can never be taken away.

“I’m going to do everything I can, if and when, we’re allowed to by the NCAA and the MIAA to come back as a team,” Pitt State senior Jared Page said. “I fully intend to be there, one-hundred percent for the guys, and the ladies.”

“Grandfather actually had a phrase he liked to say is that, ‘This group of people will never, ever again be together, and man, this is a great group to be together with.”