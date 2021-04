MIAMI, OK. — NEO A&M hosted Tyler Junior College on Saturday in their homecoming game. The Golden Norsemen were looking to pick up their first win of the spring season.

NEO led 10-3 going into the half, but ultimately fell to Tyler 24-17.

The Golden Norsemen will be back in action on Saturday, Apr. 24, hosting Cisco College at 2:30 p.m.