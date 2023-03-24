PITTSBURG, Kansas– Friday afternoon, two Pittsburg High Purple Dragons signed their NLI’s to play baseball at the collegiate level.

That would be Ethan Rhodes and Garrett Hanson. They both signed on the dotted line to continue their baseball careers at the next level.

Rhodes announced his commitment and signed to play for Missouri Valley College.

Hanson would sign to Hesston College to play for the Larks.

Here’s what they both had to say about the special day and how excited they were this day has finally come for them.

Ethan Rhodes said, “I’m really excited that I got to share this moment with Garrett Hanson, one of my best friends. I love Missouri Valley. I’m happy that I’m signing there. And I’m really excited. Yeah, it’s great. I didn’t really know that this was gonna happen. It’s always just kind of been a dream and I kept working towards it. Glad it’s finally paying off”.

Garrett Hanson said, “I’m feeling very, very great. I’m proud of me and Ethan both. We both made really big steps and really big goals for each other to take it as far as we can and getting able to play at the next level is going to be huge for both of us, something we’ve never experienced before, but we’re both very proud of ourselves that we’ve made it to this point in our life. It’s, it’s been a goal for both of us for as many for as long as I can remember”.