WEBB CITY, Mo– Monday night, two Webb City Little League Baseball teams won their district titles and now they’ll have a chance to go on to play in the state tournament!

The Webb City 12u Little League Baseball team won the District 2 Title and now they well advance to the state tournament!

Their state tournament will be July 20th.

Webb City’s 10u Little League Baseball team also won the Missouri District 2 Championship.

They will now advance to the state tournament.

Webb City will now be sending their 9u, 10u, 11u and 12u Little League teams to the state tournament!

Their 9u and 11u teams won over the weekend!