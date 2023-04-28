MONETT, Mo. — High school seniors will be walking across the stage for graduation soon, but before that two local high school athletes made it official on where they will be spending their next four years in college.

Friday afternoon, at Monett High School, two players from the basketball team signed to further their education and athletic careers at the next level. Blaine Salsman will go right down the road as he signed to Ozark Christian College. Salsman will be joining three other local athletes at Ozark including Joe Adams from Webb City, Curtis Davenport from College Heights and Xavier Perkins from Carl Junction.

Isiah Meeks will continue his basketball career at Fontbonne University in St. Louis. Both players are excited for their future in college.

Blaine Salsman said, “It’s a blessing. I put in a lot of work to be here, so it’s just nice to see everyone noticing that and I have the opportunity to play at the next level. I went on a tour there everything was nice, I knew coach Don. He coached my travel team and I was a big fan of him and I know that if I go there I have a better opportunity to be better.”

Isiah Meeks voiced, “I’m just blessed to have this opportunity to be here with my family and being here just signing the papers and really putting that hard work and dedication in to go play basketball and going to college pursuing my career. I actually went on a visit a couple of months ago, I just really liked what the coach had to offer and the school. The nursing program was awesome so I just really like that.