MONETT, Mo. — National Signing Day for student-athletes is a special day when they make their official commitment to the college level.

Over at Monett High School in the gymnasium, two Cubs signed to further their athletic careers at the next level.

Katie Geiss signed to play golf at William Jewell College. An interesting fact about Geiss is that she didn’t start playing golf until her sophomore year.

Geiss said, “It means a lot to me because I started my sophomore year and I didn’t think I was ever going to play in college. And now I am.

Ava Fritts signed up to compete in swimming at Luther College. Fritts made a return to the sport of swimming after an injury last year.

Fritts said, “Like this is something that I’ve looked forward to for a long time. I did not imagine that I’d be going to a school so far away.

Both young ladies can’t believe this day is finally here after such a long journey.