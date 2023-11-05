WYANDOTTE, Ok — On Friday, two Wyandotte Lady Bear softball players put the pen to the paper and signed on the dotted line to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level.

Wyandotte seniors Brylen Bartley and Kaydence Harjo both signed on the dotted line to play softball for Fort Scott Community College.

Now Bartley was a Lucky 7 All-Conference player. She also earned District Pitcher of the Year.

Was named a Regional 1st Team Pitcher and was a Small East All-State Pitcher for the Lady Bears.

Harjo was also a Lucky 7 All-Conference player for Infielder. She was the District Player of the Year. A Regional 1st Team Infielder and a Small East All-State selection as well.

These two helped lead Wyandotte to a Class 2A-Regional 15 Championship and a berth to the OSSAA Class 2 State Tournament.

We caught up with both girls and here’s what they had to say about their commitment.

Senior Kaydence Harjo said, “It honestly feels great. It’s like I’ve worked like this moment for my whole life and I get to further it. It just feels great. It’s honestly so wholesome because, I’ll be the first one in my family to end up going to college and to play softball and just like to show them that I can do something for myself. It just feels really wholesome. As soon as I stepped on that field, I knew that I was home. They had like such a family environment and I just love the coaches to death”.

Senior Brylen Bartley said, “This feels Amazing. I feel like all my hard work finally paid off in the end. It means everything. I’m very family oriented, and just being able to play is what matters. I watched my sister play there last year and just the amount of family and how much fun she had. Just brought everything”.