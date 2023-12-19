PITTSBURG, KS — Sophomore Quarterback Ty Pennington and Redshirt Junior Wide Receiver Kolbe Katsis announced via Twitter that they are transferring to Northern Arizona University which is where former PSU Head Coach Brian Wright has accepted the head coaching job at.

Pennington & Katsis both announced they were entering the transfer portal, and it didn’t take them long to find a new home.

Katsis was a big-time deepfield threat and special teams returner for the Gorillas. In two years, he had 1,160 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns.

Katsis also had two kickoffs returned for touchdowns, a 98-yarder and a 100-yard return.

Pennington was the backup quarterback this season but still saw meaningful playing time as a viable weapon in Wright’s offense.

He finished with 359 rushing yards, 447 passing yards and 10 total touchdowns this season.