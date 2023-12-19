GALENA, Ks. — Two Galena Bulldogs football players finally signed on the dotted line to play football at the collegiate level.

Early Tuesday afternoon, at Galena High School KC Hopkins and Devan Heady signed to continue their football career at the same school. Hopkins and Heady both will be heading to the University of Saint Mary’s in Leavenworth, Kansas.

These players have been playing with each other since the beginning of their football journey and now to sign to the the same school on the same day with your best friend. It doesn’t get any better than that.

Hopkins and Heady spoke about what this day meant to them and getting to go to college together.

KC Hopkins said, “It’s kind of nerve-wracking. It feels amazing. Now put in the hard work and finally got noticed and it’s just an amazing feeling. To be honest, me and my teammate Devan and we’ve been teammates since I can remember. We’ve always loved football. We’ve always been teammates. And when one of us was down, the other one was picking one up. And there’s just always been a bond on and off the field.”

Devan Heady said, “Oh signing day, man, that was that’s just the goal point, you know, that was just the number one thing I was looking for. Does that guarantee, you know, all the work I put in, You know, that was the easy part. Honestly, if you have the right people with you, you’ll make it happen. So there’s no question on whether is he going to do his job. Well, guess what? I know what he’s going to do. So I don’t question anything from him. I know he’s going to give me everything he has and he knows I’m going to give him everything I have.”