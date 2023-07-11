NEOSHO, Mo– The 2023 MLB Draft came to a close on Tuesday, but not before two former Crowder Roughriders heard their name called to play professional baseball.

Former Pitcher Cody Adcock has been selected in the 13th Round with 378th pick by the Cincinnati Reds!

Adcock was 4-2 with the Roughriders in 2022 with 81 K’s!

After transferring to Arkansas, he started 8 games and went 4-2 with 46 K’s in 52.0 innings pitched.

Courtesy: Crowder Baseball (via Twitter)

Former pitcher James Hicks on being selected in the 13th Round with the 404th pick by the Houston Astros!

He spent two seasons at Crowder (2020-21). In 2021 at Crowder, Hicks went 11-3 with 89 K’s! He is a former 1st Team All-Region Pitcher. Second Team All-American by the JBB.

Hicks holds the Crowder College record for complete games and strikeout-to-walk ratio!

This past season at South Carolina, he was 8-1 with two saves and 56 K’s! He also earned the win over #1 LSU this season!