CARTHAGE, Mo– Monday afternoon, two Carthage Tigers signed their national letters of intent to compete at the next level.

The two athletes were baseball player and senior Clay Kinder and senior wrestler Davion King.

King will head to Labette County Community College for wrestling. King was a four-time state qualifier during his time as a Tiger and earned a second place finish in 2022.

He also earned 1st team all-state honors and three academic all-state honors in football.

Kinder signed to play baseball for Coffeyville Community College.

He has been a three-sport athlete in high school during his time at Carthage. Kinder has earned himself the “Iron Tiger Recipient” due to the fact he has played three different sports all four years of high school.

Kinder also earned all-area honors in football and all-conference honors.

We met with both athletes to talk about their signing day and the process of picking their schools.

Davion King said, “It feels pretty good. You know, I’m excited. I’m ready. I’m kind of ready to go be done with high school. And I’m kind of nervous. When I went up there for my official visit, I loved the coaches up there really. And the team really liked me, really bonded, but not only that, they have a really good program out there. They have nice nursing program up there, which is what I want to do, and they just have a nice school.”

Clay Kinder said, “For me, it feels good. It’s a lot of stress off my back and just nothing else to worry about now. I love the area that Coffeyville’s in. I love the coaching staff. The players are cool. And it was just the right fit for me. Yeah, it’ll be nice. They don’t have to drive very far and I’ll be able to come home on most weekends and visit with family and friends and stay close.