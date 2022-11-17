More high school student athletes are making the decision to sign to their college of choice and compete at the next level.

Earlier this afternoon, two Carthage softball players put the pen to paper for their letter of intent. Landry Cochran signed to play at Drury University. The Senior holds the school record for the most hits in a season and career. She is also a four time All-Conference and All-District player.

Landry Cochran said, “I mean this is everything to me. I’ve dreamed about this day since I was six years old. I mean the first time I’ve ever touched softball I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I mean the thing about Drury was I reached out to them, but then they were constantly reaching out to me again like you could tell they really wanted me at their program.”

Ashlynn Jackson signed to continue her softball career at Fort Scott Community College. During her time as a Lady Tiger she was All-District Second Team, All-COC Conference Honorable Mention, and a three year letterman in softball.

Ashlynn Jackson stated, “Um it’s like the greatest day of my life…having everybody like beside me…just knowing that they had my back for everything it’s just great. So they’re like a family. It’s just everything they’re like all together they’ll do everything together everybody’s behind each other.”