JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern Lions hosted their rival the Pittsburg State Gorillas in a double header Saturday afternoon.

The bats was hot for the Lions as they took game one with a 8-3 win over the Gorillas. Southern jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with single RBIs from Josie Tofpi and Kara Amos in the bottom of the first. Both Emily Perry and Tofpi had a total of three RBIs. Perry RBIs was from a three run homer in the bottom of the fourth.

Pitt State tried to mount a comeback with two runs in the top of the sixth and a homerun from Sophia Driver in the top of the seventh. MSSU lead was just too much to overcome for the Gorillas.

In game two of the Southern and Pitt State double header matchup was a defensive thriller game to the end.

The Lions pull out a 4-3 win in extra innings with a walk off on a hit by pitch from Hannah Harrison to Josie Tofpi. The Gorillas took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first with a two run homer from Paxtyn Hayes and a walk scored from Gracie Sullivan.

Southern made their run in the to tie the game in bottom of the first with a single RBI from Katie Gray and in the bottom of the fifth, a two run homer from Emily Perry. She had two homers on the day.

MSSU now improves to 28-7 overall and are first in the MIAA with a 13-1 record. The Lions have won 10 straight. They will return back home Friday, April 14 to host the Washburn Ichabods for a double header at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Pitt State falls to 22-14 on the season and 7-7 in conference play. The Gorillas will also be at home to host the Emporia State Lady Hornets in a double header April 14th at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.