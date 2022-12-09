The Carl Junction wrestling team are gearing up for the CJ Classic tomorrow, but earlier today they got the chance to learn from some men who serve our country.

The Army brought two Olympic wrestlers to Carl Junction for the opportunities to recruit players and more. Two-time Olympian Spenser Mango and 2022 All America Cole Smith were in attendance. They were there to teach some wrestling techniques, share their story of wrestling and competing at the highest level. Also, the benefits in the Army. Some of the wrestlers share their thoughts on this amazing opportunity.

Chance Benford said, “It’s pretty cool…It’s a cool opportunity just to get guys that have been on top they’ve been in the sport for a long time and they can teach us things we need to know to be the best we can be and have…for most of us a big senior season and finish the sport off right.”

Cayden Bolinger mentioned, “I mean like it’s a huge deal because having people that have been there like the world stage, the Olympic stage it’s just show them what they learn what they’ve learn in the past for more people just more experience in the room…and it’s just going to help us a lot throughout the year.”

Sam Melton stated, “It was great I really appreciated it. Just their persistence and tenacity it’s just really admirable and…they’re at the highest level of wrestling and that’s where I want to be at so…just anytime I get to spend with them it’s definitely beneficial so.”