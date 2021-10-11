Turnovers, penalties and big plays hurt Chiefs, again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “No, I didn’t see this coming,” Andy Reid said in his press conference after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills.

The 38-20 score line is the worst loss during the Patrick Mahomes-era and the third loss of the season for the Chiefs, giving them, once again, a losing record.

“I came in thinking we had a chance to win the game. We didn’t handle ourselves the right way, so that’s my responsibility to get that right,” Reid said. “I look forward to when both sides of the ball play well together because we could be a real good football team.”

The Chiefs gave up 30+ points for the fourth time in five games this season. Last season, including playoffs, they have up 30+ points in 5 total games.

“They’re embarrassed by it. We didn’t play well. So, we all are. I surely don’t want to play that way anytime, let alone at home. We’ve got to do better. From the coaches on down to the players, we’ve got to do better,” Reid said.

Kansas City played without their defensive tackle-turned-defensive end Chris Jones who was nursing a wrist injury.

Even when the defense seemed to get a crucial stop or make a play, they were negated by penalties. In the fourth quarter, defensive end Frank Clark hit Bills quarterback Josh Allen as he threw from inside their own red zone which caused an interception.

The hit was flagged for roughing the passer which gave Buffalo a first down and negated Kansas City’s first turnover since week 2.

“It’s a shame that the penalty does that at that particular time on what I thought was a pretty good tackle. So, it’s a shame. That’s a shame that that happens. We did, we had the momentum coming back our way. It’s not the first time, but it’s a shame,” Reid said. “It’s a shame that that penalty happened.”

Allen threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns include a 35-yard strike to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and a 53-yard bomb to tight end Dawson Knox.

“There are some new faces. That is definitely not an excuse. I feel like we practice really hard and we detail our work. I don’t know what it is,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “Obviously, we are not going to give up. I’m not going to give up. Coaches aren’t going to give up. This is still a long season for us. We are only two and three. That is not our expectations. We do have a lot of football left to play. You look forward to turning the page going forward.”

Safety Daniel Sorensen was in coverage for both of Allen’s deep touchdown passes which left Sanders and Knox uncovered,

“I’ll know more after I talk to Spags and take a look at the film on it,” Reid said.

Mahomes added to his interception count with two more in Sunday night’s loss. One of them was returned for a touchdown and he now has equaled his interception total from the 2020 season in just five weeks.

“It’s starts with me. Three of them were on me. The interceptions and fumble at the end of the game and so I have to correct that, I have to be better,” Mahomes said. “It’s something that I’ve not usually done in my career, but I have to reevaluate where I’m at, what decisions I’m making so once we do that.”

This is the fourth time in Mahomes career that the Chiefs ended a game with 4+ turnovers in the regular season, and the second time this season.

The Chiefs continue to sit at the bottom of the AFC West leaderboard and now travel to the nation’s capitol to take on the Washington Football Team.

Washington also sits at 2-3 and are coming off a 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints.