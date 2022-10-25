Webb City defeats Carl Junction three sets to zero to claim the Class 4 District 6 Championship.

They will now host a quarterfinal match this Saturday against Helias Catholic.

The Jasper Lady Eagles sweep College Heights Tuesday night to win the Class 1 District 11 title.

The Lady Eagles will be on the road for their first match when they travel to face Drexel. That match will be Thursday October 27th, and it set to start at 6:30 p.m.

Seneca would defeat Mt. Vernon by a score of 3-1 as they claim the Class 3 District 12 Championship.

They will be at home on Thursday October 25th with the match set to start at 6:30 p.m. and they will host Mountain Grove