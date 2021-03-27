Trinity Valley spoils NEO Football’s spring season opener

MIAMI, OK. — The NEO A&M football team kicked off their spring season at home against Trinity Valley Community College on Saturday.

The Golden Norsemen got off to a hot start with sophomore Rylan McQuarters returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

But, that was just about all NEO would get outside of a field goal later in the first quarter. The Cardinals ran away with things from the second quarter on and got the win 29-10.

The Golden Norsemen will be back in action on Saturday, Apr. 3 as they host Kilgore College at 2:30 p.m.