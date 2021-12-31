JOPLIN, MO. — As we close the book on 2021 and gear up for what 2022 has in store, it gives us a chance to reflect on all that’s happened this past year. Here’s a recap of the top 5 sports moments of 2021 from around the four states.

#5 Atiba Bradley gets first win as MSSU Head Football Coach

Starting our list off at number five is Missouri southern head football coach Atiba Bradley getting his first win with the program as head coach. With less than a minute to play, Missouri Southern quarterback Dawson Herl connected on a 54-yard touchdown pass to Brian Boyd Jr. helping the lions to a 14-10 victory over central Oklahoma. It was their first win over an MIAA opponent other than Northeastern State or Lincoln since 2016.

#4 Coffeyville Community College men’s basketball team wins NJCAA DI Championship

Fourth on our list is the Coffeyville community college men’s basketball team, who claimed the NJCAA Division I national championship. In a Kansas Jayhawk community college conference (east) Showdown, the red ravens defeated Cowley County Community College 108-99 for the championship. This was their first appearance in the national championship since the 2001-2002 season.

#3 Cassville’s Annie Moore makes history at MSHSAA Girls Wrestling State Championships

In at number three is Cassville’s Annie Moore, who made school history by becoming their first ever girls wrestling state champion. Moore became a state champion in the 112 pound weight class. She was one of four state qualifiers from Cassville and won all of her matches by pin fall.

#2 Chetopa’s Cadin Duggan returns to action after life-threatening injury

Our runner up for top sports moment of the year is Chetopa senior Cadin Duggan returning to action after life-threatening throat injury. In game against southeast, Duggan ended up with a small fracture and tear in his larynx after crashing into the bleachers in an attempt to get a loose ball. He was later rushed to a local hospital and put on a ventilator. Duggan was eventually life flighted to a hospital in Tulsa where he underwent surgery. He amazed doctors by making a miraculous recovery. In a game against Tyro Christian, he took the floor for the first time since the accident.

#1 Webb City wins record-breaking 16th state championship

Finally, our top sports moment of the year goes to the Webb City Cardinals, who won their record-breaking 16th state football title. The Cardinals claimed their first class 5 state title with a 26-21 win over the Holt Indians. Their 16 state titles are the most in Missouri history.