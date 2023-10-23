JOPLIN, Mo — After a week of high school sports, we showed off our Top 5 Plays of the Week from around the Four States.

Play #5: Josie Harper (Riverton Senior Setter)–

On Saturday, trailing by a point, Frontenac set up their offense and tries to get the quick set over, but Josie Harper makes a great dive to get the dig which sends the ball over, Frontenac can’t get control of it and that’s a point for the Rams

Riverton went on to defeat Frontenac, 2-0, to win their fourth straight Class 3A Sub-State Championship.

Play #4: Devon Garrison (Pitt State Senior Tight End)–

Saturday against Northwest Missouri, Pitt State Quarterback Chad Dodson dropped back and fired to his big Tight End Devon Garrison over the middle who made a great one-handed catch for the big gain.

Pitt State improved to 8-0 with a 28-7 victory over Northwest Missouri.

Play #3: Hobbs Gooch to Jett Beal (Joplin Senior Quarterback & Wide Receiver)–

Joplin Quarterback Hobbs Gooch rolled out to his right and threw a bomb on the run and dropped in a dime to his man Jett Beal streaking down the sideline for the 62-yard touchdown against Neosho!

Joplin defeated the Wildcats, 56-24, to improve to 6-3.

Play #2: Jaedon Stoshak to Nick Panella (MSSU Senior Wideout & Junior Tight End)–

On Saturday against Lincoln, QB Luke Sampson threw a backwards pass to WR Jaedon Stoshak who then launched a pass downfield to TE Nick Panella for the 57-yard score!

Missouri Southern improved to 4-4 on the year after defeating the Blue Tigers, 63-5!

Play #1: Jack Cheaney (Nevada Junior Running Back)–

Tied at 14-all vs Seneca, backed up on their own 1-yard line, Nevada’s Jack Cheaney took the hand-off and went through the middle of the defense untouched on his way to a 99-yard touchdown!